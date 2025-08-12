AFFIN Bank launches TOP50 Women Excellence Awards 2025

IN a milestone celebration of its 50th anniversary, AFFIN Bank has partnered with TOP50 Media Synergy to launch the prestigious AFFIN INVIKTA™ TOP50 Women of Excellence Awards 2025, creating Malaysia’s most comprehensive platform to honour outstanding women leaders across diverse industries.

The groundbreaking awards programme was officially unveiled yesterday at Menara AFFIN @ TRX, with Datuk Wan Razly Abdullah, president and group chief executive officer of AFFIN Group, joining forces with Kishvin Sirinavin, founder and chairman of TOP50 Media Synergy, in the presence of key industry partners and media representatives.

National Movement Beyond Recognition

This initiative transcends traditional award ceremonies, positioning itself as a national movement designed to celebrate impact, champion inclusion, and inspire the next generation of Malaysian changemakers. The awards will recognise 50 exceptional women from sectors spanning finance, science, entrepreneurship, education, public service, and the arts.

“This is more than just recognition, but it is a movement,“ emphasised Wan Razly.

“At AFFIN, we honour women not only for their achievements, but for the future they are shaping. Women form the backbone of our SME and retail segments and empowering them is not only our responsibility, but also essential to driving national progress.”

The president highlighted that this initiative reflects AFFIN’s commitment to Responsible Banking with Impact, anchored in the AFFIN Axelerate 2028 (AX28) Strategic Plan.

“We are not merely celebrating trailblazers, we are walking alongside them to shape a more inclusive and empowered Malaysia,“ he added.

Comprehensive Programme Timeline

The awards campaign will culminate in a Grand Awards Gala on November 28, 2025, bringing together Malaysia’s most influential leaders and changemakers. Leading up to this prestigious event, AFFIN and TOP50 Media Synergy will roll out dynamic engagement initiatives extending until March 2026, including:

- INSPIRE Series featuring thought leadership sessions

- Curated pocket events across Malaysia

- Publication of a commemorative TOP50 Magazine showcasing winners and their impact stories

Strategic Partnership for Excellence

Kishvin praised the collaboration, stating: “This partnership with AFFIN Group, especially in such a meaningful milestone year, is a testament to what’s possible when purpose meets platform. Together, we are championing a new era of excellence and leadership.”

TOP50 Media Synergy, founded by serial entrepreneur Kishvin, operates as Malaysia’s premier boutique recognition-platform studio, specialising in world-class award ecosystems and strategic thought-leadership initiatives across Asia’s diverse industries.

How to Participate

Nominations for the TOP50 Women of Excellence Awards 2025 are now open through the official portal at https://top50awardsmalaysia.com/. The submission deadline is set for September 30, 2025, giving ample time for organisations and individuals to nominate deserving candidates.

The awards represent a significant step in AFFIN Bank’s golden anniversary celebrations, reinforcing the financial institution’s position as Malaysia’s most creative and innovative financial company while demonstrating its commitment to empowering women leaders who drive national progress.

As AFFIN Group commemorates five decades of financial excellence since its incorporation on October 23, 1975, this awards programme stands as a testament to the bank’s vision of fostering inclusive leadership and recognising the transformational impact of Malaysia’s women trailblazers.