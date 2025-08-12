A Malaysian man’s humble response to a social media jab about his old Perodua Kancil has won the hearts of netizens.

It started when @alfhql__ posted a photo of himself behind the wheel of his Kancil, only to receive a private message mocking the car.

The sender wrote: “Doesn’t suit you to be driving an old junk Kancil.

“Women these days don’t go for guys with old cars. You should upgrade to a Honda Civic or something — you’re really behind.”

Instead of getting angry, @alfhql__ camly responded, “I’m sorry. I’m just making use of what I have for now.

“Maybe it’s not yet my time to own my dream car like others. I also don’t want to trouble anyone.

“I’m just grateful for what I have now. This ‘old junk’ has served me well, even taking me back and forth to my vocational college in the past.”

The screenshot very quickly went viral, with Malaysian netizens chiding the woman.

“Why are women nowadays so bold to insult like this? And comparing with a Honda? Seriously girl?” one commenter said.

Others applauded the man for revealing his ride openly. “Good on you, bro, for saying what you drive. It filters out people like that,” said one netizen.

Don’t ever lower yourself to her level,” another warned. “You’re lucky to have something that gets you from point A to point B with ease.”