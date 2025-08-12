Nanta: Highway upgrades main budget priority, not just plan

PETALING JAYA: The upgrading of ageing highways such as the Gerik-Jeli route is already one of the main thrusts of the Works Ministry’s annual budget requests, said Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, dismissing suggestions that it was merely being “considered” for Budget 2026.

He said the ministry had long identified the urgent need to refurbish and enhance older highways and federal roads.

“It is not a matter of ‘considering’ anymore. This has been one of our main funding priorities year after year.

“We have done the studies and we know we need far more than what we usually receive,” he said after chairing the ministry’s Budget 2026 dialogue session with industry players today.

Nanta said road upgrades — including critical highways and rural links — remain a core priority to improve safety, support economic activity and strengthen infrastructure against weather damage.

While existing funds are channelled for maintenance and repairs, he stressed they fall short of actual nationwide needs.

On road safety, he noted that upgrades are not solely about increasing capacity but also about integrating improved features such as better signage, lighting, barriers and drainage.

The ministry, he said, will continue working with relevant agencies to ensure infrastructure meets both current and future requirements.

Addressing the rising prices of construction materials, Nanta said the ministry had taken note of the increases and would review how far it could assist the industry.

“But the final decision lies with the Ministry of Finance. Our role is to present the concerns of the industry to them,” he said, adding that any cost adjustments must not compromise project quality, safety or delivery timelines.

Earlier, in his opening speech, Nanta said the ministry’s budget proposals follow a “floor and ceiling” approach — guaranteeing a minimum level of essential infrastructure while identifying areas for higher performance standards.

Among the recommendations for Budget 2026 are the maintenance and upgrading of existing infrastructure, differentiated incentives, and the adoption of sustainable construction technologies and green practices.

Another priority is the empowerment and capacity building of local contractors, including women contractors.

Stakeholder engagement, Nanta said, is central to this process, with the dialogue aimed at gathering industry input on issues such as material costs, project timelines, safety standards and sustainability measures.

Nanta said feedback from these engagements will be included in the ministry’s submission to the Finance Ministry, alongside existing technical assessments and strategic plans.

He is expected to meet Finance Minister II, Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, on August 22 to discuss the ministry’s proposed initiatives.

Nanta also stressed the importance of maintaining public trust in government projects by ensuring transparency, accountability and value for money.

“The public must see that every ringgit spent brings tangible benefits — whether in smoother journeys, safer roads or better facilities,” he said.