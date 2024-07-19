Search for evidence relating to Nur Farah Kartini’s case suspended due to bad weather - Police

TANJUNG MALIM: The search for evidence linked to the murder of Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah, 25, has been suspended due to the murky water conditions at Sungai Trolak in Kampung Batu 4, Slim River near here following rain early this morning.

Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt Ahmad Faizal Tahrim confirmed the suspension, adding that the water level of the river at the location had risen by more than one metre.

“After taking the situation and river structure with wooden debris and uncertain water levels under consideration, it isn’t safe for the dive team to carry on the search,” he said when contacted today, adding that operations will continue according to current needs and situation.

Checks by Bernama revealed two four-wheel-drive vehicles carrying 10 personnel from the police sub aquatic forensics investigation unit arrived at the location at 11.10 am and after an hour of observation, the team found that the river was murky with fast flowing waters.

Sungai Trolak is around 20 minutes away from the oil palm plantation near Kampung Sri Kledang, Hulu Selangor, which was the location of the police search previously, which yielded a mobile phone believed to belong to the murder victim, while her handbag was found when police searched the river.

Nur Farah Kartini’s body was found in the oil palm plantation at around 6 pm on Monday, five days after the former Universiti Sultan Idris (UPSI) student was reported missing.

A police lance corporal, serving in Perak, was arrested later the same day and is remanded till July 22 to facilitate investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Nur Farah Kartini was laid to rest yesterday evening at Kampung Nyiur Manis Cemetery, Pekan, Pahang.