THERE have been unfortunate incidents of vehicles accidentally hitting wildlife when driving across expressways in Malaysia.

In fact in June, Anih Bhd asked drivers to be vigilant and ensure safety when travelling along areas surrounded by animals and wildlife habitat.

One such encounter occurred recently when a Malaysian driver lost control of his car and hit a black panther, which had suddenly dashed onto the road.

Facebook user Ram Bo took to his account to share two videos of the incident on July 15.

In the video, the man explained that there were two passengers in the car at the time of the incident.

Thankfully the impact was not severe and the panther appeared to not be seriously injured and was seen in the video on all fours, after the incident.

“Will my licence plate win tonight? I accidentally bumped into you (referring to the panther),” captioned the man in his post.

The second three-second video showed scrape marks at the right side of the car’s bumper.

Interestingly, the panther did not flee from the scene and instead, remained in place, at the side of the road.

It was rather mesmerising as the black panther was seen staring at the passengers in the car, maintaining eye contact throughout the entire time.

The passenger attempted to wind down the window of the car in order to get clearer footage of the wild animal but was quickly stopped by the driver.

“It might jump into the car, wind up the window!” warned the driver.

His post has since been shared 1,400 times with netizens expressing their amazement at seeing a black panther, noting how rare such sightings are nowadays.

Some even jokingly requested the driver for his number plate so they may purchase lottery tickets, in hopes of winning big.

We’re glad both man and animal made it out safely!