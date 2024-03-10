Search for missing Felcra pensioner ends

JITRA: The search for 62-year-old Felcra pensioner Sabari Baharom, who was thrown into Sungai Padang Terap, has ended.

His wife, Subhiah Ruslina Shahibi, 57, said she was informed of the development last night, but the family plans to visit the site at Jambatan Kampung Empa, Derang, near here today.

The three-day search, covering a 13-kilometre stretch, yielded no new leads, prompting authorities to stop the operation yesterday evening.

It was launched after two men, aged 26 and 38, were arrested last Friday in connection with Sabari’s disappearance.

Police confirmed on Monday that Sabari was thrown into Sungai Padang Terap with his hands bound and mouth taped.

Sabari had been missing since Sept 4, and his burnt-out Proton Waja was found in Belantik, Sik.

The search involved personnel from the Civil Defence Force, the Marine Police Force, PDRM and the Fire and Rescue Department.

Efforts to get further information from Kedah police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh have been unsuccessful.