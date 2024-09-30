Security guard charged with colleague’s murder

KUALA SELANGOR: A security guard was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of his colleague.

Wan Shahrizan Wan Kadir, 26, nodded after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Siti Hajar Ali.

However, no plea was recorded as the murder case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Wan ShahrizanTwas charged with killing Raja Azman Raja Abdul Tahir, 43, at a guard house of a school in Sabak Bernam near here between 2.30 am and 4 am last Sept 15.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides death by hanging or life imprisonment and not less than 13 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

The court set Dec 4 for mention for the submission of documents.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Nor Hakimi Mohamad Rosedin appeared for the prosecution while lawyer Mohd Azali Ibrahim represented the accused.