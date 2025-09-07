Air Canada flight attendants reject wage deal with 99.1% vote

MONTREAL: Air Canada flight attendants have overwhelmingly rejected a proposed wage agreement with a 99.1% vote against ratification.

The rejection sends the bitter wage dispute into mediation since workers cannot undertake further legal strike action under existing agreements.

Negotiators had initially struck a tentative deal on August 19 to end a four-day strike that stranded half a million passengers.

Air Canada confirmed that flights will continue operating normally since both parties agreed no labour disruption could be initiated.

The airline stated the wage portion of the deal will now proceed to mediation and potentially arbitration if no agreement is reached.

The strike highlighted North American flight attendants’ demands for payment from check-in to clock-out rather than only during flight time.

Air Canada said the rejected agreement included compensation for ground work alongside improvements to wages, pensions and benefits.

Sara Nelson of the Association of Flight Attendants noted public support for the Canadian strike helps create momentum for United Airlines crews.

Several flight attendants told Reuters the overall deal fell short on addressing unpaid labour despite some critical gains.

The proposed four-year deal offered roughly 20% wage hikes for entry-level attendants and 16% for experienced crew.

Crew would have received pre-flight pay starting at 50% of their hourly rate in year one and rising to 70% by year four.

Flight attendants stated the raises didn’t cover increased living costs in high-expense cities like Toronto.

Union president Mark Hancock revealed the initial deal was struck under threat of criminal charges and potential fines. – Reuters