Security guard pleads not guilty to raping disabled teen

KOTA BHARU: A security guard pleaded not guilty, in the Sessions Court here, today, to two counts of raping a disabled teenage girl, who has dwarfism, in a house on Feb 10 and 11 this year.

M Pikri Mohamed, 43, made the plea after the charges were read before Judge Zulkifli Abllah.

He was accused of raping the 15-year-old victim, who is also his neighbour, in a house in Selising, Pasir Puteh at 5 pm, on Feb 10.

He was also accused of raping the victim on Feb 11 at the same location and time.

Both charges were framed under Section 376 (2) (k) of the Penal Code (Act 574), which can be punished under Section 376 (2) of the same law, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 30 years and whipping, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Edabayu Subhan appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by lawyer, Muhammad Zulfaqar Al Basysyar Saharrudin.

The court allowed the accused bail of RM15,000 for both charges in one surety, with the additional conditions of appearing once a month at a nearby police station and not disturbing the victim.

The court fixed Aug 12 for the mention of the case and the submission of documents.