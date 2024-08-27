SEGiM to provide long-term protection to gig economy workers - Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is committed to establishing the Malaysian Gig Economy Commission (SEGiM) after a bill related to the welfare of gig workers tabled in Parliament this October, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the establishment of the commission needs to be expedited to provide long-term protection and offer upskilling and reskilling opportunities to the affected workforce.

“In less than two months, we will present this to the Cabinet, and subsequently, it will be tabled in the Parliament,” he said.

“The important thing is that SEGiM represents a game changer, a concept not widely adopted by many countries. However, the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) and the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) have worked together under the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office to bring this commission to fruition.

He said this after officiating the International Social Security Association (ISSA) Technical Seminar 2024 at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre here today.

Also present were Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong and his deputy Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad and ISSA president Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed.

Additionally, Ahmad Zahid said that the government plans to introduce a programme for gig economy workers, offering free skills courses and allowances that can be pursued alongside their daily work

The National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Council, according to him, has developed a framework to help gig economy workers access TVET courses that align with the country’s labour market needs.

“We are deeply concerned about the long-term welfare of gig economy workers. As they age, particularly past 40, their productivity may decline, raising questions about how they will support their families and children,” he said.

“Therefore, it is crucial that career pathways be provided through this programme to ensure their continued well-being.

The ISSA Technical Seminar 2024, organized by the Social Security Organisation (Socso), aims to achieve several goals, including raising awareness of Socso’s initiatives and those of other social security partners, as well as discussing the latest developments and future trends in the gig economy.