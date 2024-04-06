Sekolah Menengah Sains Hulu Terengganu boys dormitory catches fire again

KUALA BERANG: The boys dormitory of Sekolah Menengah Sains Hulu Terengganu, here has caught fire once again early this morning, following a previous fire on a different floor on May 12.

Kuala Berang Fire and Rescue station chief Zulhisham Mohamad Yusof said they received a distress call about the fire from the dormitory authorities at 1.57 am today and nine firefighters in two fire engines were dispatched to the scene.

“The fire involved a dormitory room measuring 15×15 square feet on the fourth floor, which was 80 per cent destroyed,” he said when contacted today.

No loss of life were reported and the cause of the fire was still being determined, Zulhisham added.