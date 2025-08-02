New Kuching airport access road to ease traffic by September

KUCHING: The construction of an eight-kilometer access road connecting Jalan Datuk Mohamad Musa in Kota Samarahan to the southern access road of the airport is expected to be fully completed this September.

Works Minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, said the road, which is categorised as a federal road, will serve as an alternative route to alleviate the frequent traffic congestion between Kota Samarahan and Kuching.

“The current progress is at 96 percent, with only four percent remaining, which involves the installation of road equipment and lights. I understand the entire project can be completed next month,“ he told reporters after an official working visit to the project site today.

He also stated that the development agenda for the 13th Malaysia Plan under his ministry in Sarawak will be aligned with the state’s Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030).

He said infrastructure development like roads, education, health, and industries are among the priorities under this plan, in line with the Sarawak State Government’s commitment to drive the green energy and sustainable technology sectors.

“The 13th Malaysia Plan document clearly states that Sarawak and Sabah will become energy industry hubs. Therefore, the implementation of infrastructure projects like this is crucial,“ he said.

Commenting on his ministry’s role, Nanta said the Ministry of Works (KKR), through the Public Works Department (JKR), plays a significant role as the primary implementer of national infrastructure development.

“Besides building roads, JKR also assists other ministries like the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health in building and repairing schools, colleges, hospitals, and clinics,“ he added. - Bernama