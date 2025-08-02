Suhakam appoints Farah Nini Dusuki as chief children’s commissioner

KUALA LUMPUR: The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) has welcomed the designation of Dr Farah Nini Dusuki as Chief Children Commissioner until the end of her term as Human Rights Commissioner on March 8, 2026.

In a statement today, Suhakam also welcomed the appointments of three new Human Rights Commissioners, Dr Mohd Al Adib Samuri, Dr Zufar Yadi Brendan Abdullah and Melissa Mohd Akhir, effective June 28 this year.

In a statement today, Suhakam also welcomed the appointments of three new Human Rights Commissioners — Dr Mohd Al Adib Samuri, Dr Zufar Yadi Brendan Abdullah and Melissa Mohd Akhir — effective June 28 this year. Mohd Al Adib and Zufar Yadi have also been designated as Children Commissioners.

All appointments and designations were made by Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the advice of the Prime Minister under Sections 5 and 6A of the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia Act 1999 (Act 597), reflecting the government’s ongoing commitment to strengthening the protection and promotion of children’s rights in Malaysia.

“Suhakam is confident that the experience, expertise, and unwavering dedication of the new Commissioners will enhance the Commission’s efforts to safeguard the rights and well-being of all children, including those who are undocumented and in conflict with the law,” the statement read.

Farah Nini, appointed as Suhakam Commissioner on March 8, 2023, is a respected academician at the Faculty of Law, University of Malaya, with over 32 years of experience in child rights and human rights.

She holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in child law from Cardiff University and has worked extensively with government agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in legal reforms, complaint mechanisms and public advocacy on critical children’s issues.

According to the statement, Mohd Al Adib, a scholar at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, focuses on child rights within the Islamic legal framework, working with ministries, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and civil society on issues such as child marriage and refugee children.

Zufar Yadi, with nearly four decades of experience, is active in social development and child-focused volunteer initiatives in Sarawak.

Melissa Mohd Akhir, a child rights expert with regional experience, previously served as a Deputy Public Prosecutor and was involved in drafting child protection laws. She now focuses on access to justice and advocacy work.

Suhakam said it looks forward to working collaboratively to build an inclusive and child-centred Malaysia, in line with the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) and the Child Act 2001 and reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that every child in the country is protected, heard and allowed to thrive.

“Suhakam hopes that these appointments and designations will support and enhance institutional responses to key child rights issues, particularly in ensuring access to quality education, robust child protection mechanisms, and a just and rehabilitative juvenile justice system,“ it said. - Bernama