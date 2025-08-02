Johor water tariff hike exempts most domestic users, says Ranhill SAJ

JOHOR BAHRU: The recent water tariff adjustment in Johor will not affect the majority of domestic consumers, places of worship, or vulnerable groups under the e-Kasih database, said state water operator Ranhill SAJ.

Its chief executive officer, Anuar Abdul Ghani, said those in usage tiers one and two will continue enjoying the existing rates, with the adjustment applying only to high-usage domestic consumers in tier three and non-domestic users.

“For domestic users consuming more than 35 cubic metres per month, the rate has been adjusted by 35 sen per cubic metre, but the minimum monthly charge remains at RM10.50,” he said in a statement today.

Non-domestic users will see a tariff increase ranging from RM1 to RM1.75 per cubic metre, with the new minimum charge set at RM41.50 monthly.

Anuar said residents in strata housing using bulk metres will experience an increase of 20 sen per cubic metre, while the shipping industry will now be charged RM8.03 per cubic metre.

A new tariff category has also been introduced for data centres, which will be charged RM5.33 per cubic metre.

He said the adjustments, gazetted and effective from Aug 1, were approved by the Cabinet as a necessary step to improve water services and infrastructure resilience.

The changes would help fund the replacement of aging, leak-prone pipelines and support rising water demand due to rapid development and population growth, he added.

Among the key upgrade projects supported by the new tariff are Layang 2 Phase 2 (160 million litres per day), Semanggar (50 MLD), and Semanggar 3 (120 MLD).

“This is an investment for the future of Johor’s water supply. It ensures sustainable, modern infrastructure that meets long-term needs,” Anuar added. - Bernama