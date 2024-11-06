SHAH ALAM: Selangor police busted two drug trafficking syndicates around South Klang and Subang Jaya with the arrest of five men and the seizure of various types of drugs worth over RM4 million last week.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said they arrested a 30-year-old man at a residence in the South Klang area at 5 pm on Wednesday (June 5).

He said that the arrest led to the seizure of various types of drugs from a sports utility vehicle in the vicinity of the house. The drugs seized included ecstasy, Eramine 5 pills, ketamine, syabu and heroin, with the total seizure weighing 36,409 grammes and worth RM4.12 million.

“Checks found that the suspect is married and has two criminal records while the drugs are believed to be for distribution in the Klang Valley,” he told a media conference at the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

In the second raid on Thursday (June 6), Hussein said police arrested four men, aged between 30 and 50, at two locations in Subang Jaya and Rawang from between 1.50 pm to 2.10 pm.

He said the arrests led to the seizure of 20 packets of drugs suspected to be syabu, with an estimated weight of 20,842 grammes and valued at RM666,944. They were found in a white canvas bag in the parking lot of a shopping centre in Subang Jaya.

“Three of the suspects also tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine,” he said.

He said all five suspects have been remanded for seven days and both cases are being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.