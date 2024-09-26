Selangor gears up for possible flooding as monsoon transition phase begins - MB

KLANG: The Selangor State Disaster Management Unit and local authorities have been instructed to make comprehensive preparations for the potential risk of severe flooding following the monsoon transition phase that began yesterday.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said that all registered temporary relief centres designated to shelter flood victims during the 2021 floods would be reactivated if necessary.

“We will also enhance our efforts to improve drainage and runoff in flood-prone areas,” he told reporters after the closing ceremony of the Malaysia Techlympics 2024 for the Central Zone here today.

Also present was Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang.

Amirudin further said that the state government would use the 2021 floods, deemed the worst, as a benchmark in planning preparedness measures for potential disasters during the monsoon transition period.

He said the matter was also raised during the Selangor Budget Dialogue 2024 on Tuesday, where all relevant departments and agencies were urged to implement control measures before flooding occurs.

“In addition to activating the relief centres, the State Disaster Management Unit must also prioritise repair and upgrading works for drainage and sewerage in frequently flooded areas. All these actions must be taken promptly before the peak period expected around November or December,” he said.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said no relief centre had been opened following flash floods in several low-lying areas around Jalan Kebun, Seri Muda and Kota Kemuning yesterday afternoon.

He said that although rainfall reached 119 millimetres (mm), exceeding normal levels, the flooding lasted less than two hours before subsiding.