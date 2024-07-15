Selangor speaker tells Mohamed Azmin to retract unsubstantiated claims

SHAH ALAM: Selangor speaker Lau Weng San has called on Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali to retract his allegations of him (Lau) being unprofessional, unfair and biased in his decisions regarding the status of Selat Klang assemblyman in last week’s state assembly sittings.

Lau dismissed claims by the Selangor opposition leader and Hulu Kelang assemblyman that his decisions were unconstitutional and unlawful as incorrect and not to be taken lightly.

On the status of the Selat Klang seat, Lau said its assemblyman Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari as well as Mohamed Azmin were given ample opportunity to present statements, documents and evidence regarding its alleged vacancy before a decision was made.

“They have openly discussed this matter both inside and outside the Selangor State Assembly. Therefore, the Speaker made a decision (on the vacancy) during the assembly sitting before it was adjourned.

“The rationale behind the decision has been explained. According to the Selangor Constitution, the Speaker’s role is considered functus officio (having performed his or her duty),” he said in a Facebook post today.

Lau, during the assembly sitting on June 11, said there was no casual vacancy in the Selat Klang seat held by Abdul Rashid and noted insufficient evidence to confirm the alleged vacancy.

According to Lau, the notice from Mohamed Azmin dated June 20 and received by the Speaker’s office, did not meet the required burden of proof.

Regarding the initially scheduled 10-day assembly session from July 4-5, July 9-12 and July 15-18, Lau explained that it was shortened due to the need for Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari to accompany Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah to the Conference of Rulers meeting and the Installation Ceremony of Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

He said the 266th Meeting of the Conference of Rulers would be held from July 17 to 18, with Sultan Ibrahim’s Installation Ceremony scheduled for July 20, while expressing confidence that Mohamed Azmin, having previously led the state government himself, understood the Menteri Besar’s responsibilities in this matter.

Lau said although no legislation was tabled at this session, daily session times were extended by one to two hours, exceeding the usual weekly hours.

Based on these clarifications, Lau said claims made by the Selangor opposition leader were unfounded and unprofessional.

“The Speaker cannot take lightly baseless accusations of unfairness and bias. Therefore, the honourable Opposition leader must acknowledge these errors, retract incorrect statements and issue an apology,” he said.