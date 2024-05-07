Selangor state assembly condemns violence against athletes

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor state legislative assembly today unanimously approved an emergency motion condemning acts of extreme violence that endanger the lives and careers of athletes, particularly in football.

The motion, tabled by Seri Serdang state assemblyman Abbas Salimmi Che Adzmi during the RS-1 Half Term Review (KSP RS-1) debate session, called for a comprehensive investigation into the recent acid attack on Muhammad Faisal Abdul Halim, a player for both the national team and Selangor FC.

State Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi when winding up the debate said the motion reflects the unity of Selangor assemblymen and their strong stance against all forms of violence within the national sports arena.

“We must ensure that the authorities conduct a swift and thorough investigation and take appropriate action. Furthermore, we anticipate regular updates on the latest developments in this case.

“... our solidarity extends not only to Faisal Halim’s case but also to other athletes who have recently fallen victim to criminal acts,“ he added.

He said such extreme actions could impede the state’s efforts to cultivate more skilled athletes in Malaysia.

During the debate, Gombak Setia assemblyman Muhammad Hilman Idham said the acid attack incident was not just a violent crime but also a humanitarian outrage, highlighting a lack of basic decency and compassion.

He emphasised that such incidents should never happen, as sports play a pivotal role as a unifying force for the nation, calling on the authorities to conduct a thorough, steadfast and professional investigation without any compromises.

Balakong assemblyman Ong Chun Wei added that Muhammad Faisal’s ordeal should serve as a lesson for everyone, stressing the importance of improving protections for athletes against both physical and psychological violence.

He also praised Malaysians for their solidarity in supporting the Selangor FC Solidarity Fund, which was initiated by the state government.

Other assemblymen who participated in the debate on the motion included Syed Ahmad Syed Abdul Rahman Alhadad (Lembah Jaya), Mu’izzuddeen Mahyuddin (Hulu Bernam) and Wan Dzahanurin Ahmad (Sungai Kandis).

In addition to Muhammad Faisal, recent criminal incidents involving other football players like Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid, Safiq Rahim and Ahmad Khuzaimi Piee have also deeply affected the country.