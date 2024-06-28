Selangor Sultan grants audience to Fahmi

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah granted an audience to Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil at Istana Bukit Kayangan near here yesterday.

The audience was held for Fahmi to present to Sultan Sharafuddin the instrument of royal invitation to the Coronation of the 17th King of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, scheduled this July 20 at Istana Negara.

Fahmi is the chairman of the Special Committee for the King’s Coronation events.

Sultan Ibrahim took the oath of office as the 17th King of Malaysia on Jan 31 this year.

On May 16, Fahmi was reported to have said that the government, with His Majesty’s consent, will organise several events in conjunction with the Coronation of His Majesty the King.

Among events lined up for the King’s Coronation are the Yasin recital and doa selamat at Masjid Negara; Their Majesties the King and Queen’s visit to the Orang Asli Hospital in Gombak; and the Raja Kita (Our King) exhibition at the National Museum.