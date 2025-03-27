KUALA LUMPUR: The Defence Ministry (Mindef) is leaving it to the police to conduct an investigation into the death of Private Muhammad Muqriz Aseri from the Sri Miri Camp, Sarawak on Monday.

Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the ministry would provide full cooperation to ensure a transparent probe.

“We do not tolerate such immoral acts, and once the investigation is complete, we will examine how this incident happened to ensure it does not recur.

“It is best to wait for the probe to be fully completed before sharing any details to avoid misinformation or confusion,” he told reporters after the 2024 LTAT Dividend Announcement ceremony here today.

Mohamed Khaled also urged the public not to link this case to the previous incident at the Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM).

“This incident rarely happens. It is an isolated case, considering we have 5,000 recruits annually. It is too early to determine whether elements of abuse were involved, so let’s not jump to conclusions,” he said.

Yesterday, police detained two military personnel, both holding the rank of private, to assist in the investigation into Muhammad Muqriz’s death.

Miri district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the two suspects, aged 22 and 24, have been remanded for seven days until April 2 for investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

According to the Malaysian Army, Muhammad Muqriz from the 20th Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment died due to blunt trauma to the chest, which caused damage to the heart.