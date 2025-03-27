ASNB declares income distribution payout of RM2.18 bln for FY2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Permodalan Nasional Bhd’s (PNB) wholly owned unit trust management company, Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd (ASNB), distributed a total income distribution payout of RM2.18 billion for the financial year ending March 31, 2025 (FY 2025).

It said the payout was for two fixed-price funds - Amanah Saham Bumiputera 2 (ASB 2) and Amanah Saham Malaysia (ASM).

“ASB 2 declared a total income distribution payout of RM0.73 billion, equivalent to 5.50 sen per unit, to 614,309 unitholders who currently own 14.12 billion units, while ASM declared a total income distribution payout of RM1.45 billion, which is equivalent to five sen per unit, to 740,513 unitholders with 29.14 billion units.

“As of March 20, 2025, ASB 2 recorded a net realised income of RM0.80 billion, whilst ASM recorded RM1.55 billion,” PNB said in a statement.

It said the income distributions for ASB 2 at 5.50 sen per unit and ASM at five sen per unit marked an increase of 0.25 sen per unit compared to last year, despite the challenging global capital market environment, characterised by tariff tensions, elevated inflation and an uncertain economy,

PNB noted that the funds have also seen progressive improvements over the past three years, reflecting its commitment to enhancing returns and strengthening portfolio resilience.

Additionally, the fund management company said the distributions of ASB 2 and ASM translated to total returns of 5.50 per cent and 5.0 per cent, respectively. Both outperform the benchmark of Maybank’s 12-month fixed deposit, which is 2.56 per cent, by 294 basis points for ASB 2 and 244 basis points for ASM.

“The strong performance of these two fixed price funds is driven by positive domestic and global equity returns, as well as a continued asset diversification strategy across geographies and asset classes. Going forward, PNB will continue diversifying assets, particularly into fixed income, to ensure a stable and consistent stream of income,” it added.

It said the computation of income distribution for ASB 2 and ASM was based on the average minimum monthly balance held throughout the financial year of each fund. The distribution declared by these funds will be automatically reinvested into unitholders’ accounts on April 1, 2025.

It said transactions for ASB 2 and ASM at ASNB branches and agents, including all online channels and internet banking, will be temporarily suspended from March 28 to 31, 2025, to facilitate the computation of income distribution. “Unitholders may resume transactions via the myASNB portal or the myASNB mobile application on April 1, 2025, or at any ASNB branch or agent nationwide on April 2, 2025 (subject to changes due to Hari Raya Aidilfitri),” it added.