A minor accident outside a Magnum betting outlet in Taman Sejahtera, Penang, yesterday turned into an unexpected stroke of inspiration for local punters.

The unusual incident occurred when a woman in her 60s mistakenly stepped on the accelerator while trying to park her car in front of the outlet, China Press reported.

Fortunately, the woman was unharmed, though visibly shaken by the ordeal. Her daughter later arrived to take her home, while the car was promptly towed for repairs.

While no injuries were reported, the car’s licence plate quickly became the talk of the town.

News of the crash spread swiftly through social media and local chat groups, prompting many to seize the moment by placing bets using the vehicle’s number – hoping the unexpected event might bring a stroke of luck.

Magnum seized the moment by sharing a photo of the crash on its Facebook page, turning the incident into a cheeky promotional post.

However, when more customers arrived later hoping to try their luck with the same number, they were disappointed to learn that bets on it were no longer being accepted.

According to staff at the outlet, the number had become so popular that it was closed for wagers—not just there, but at other betting centres as well.