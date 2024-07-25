PETALING JAYA: Those responsible for the recent water pollution in Selangor could face significant penalties if found guilty, said Selangor health and environment committee chairman Jamaliah Jamaluddin.

The Department of Environment (DoE) confirmed yesterday that two individuals have been detained in connection with the odour pollution that led to the shutdown of four water treatment plants in Selangor.

This incident caused water supply disruptions to thousands of households in the state since July 23 to assist with investigations under Section 25 of the Environmental Quality Act.

Jamaliah said the culprits may receive a mandatory jail term of up to five years and a fine of up to RM10 million under Section 25 of the Environmental Quality Act, as reported by The Star.

This clarification comes after reports suggested that the polluters of Sungai Kuang river will only be fined RM1,000 with a seven-day business licence suspension.

“The RM1,000 fine and suspension of the business licence are just based on the local authority’s by-law. There are other laws that will come into play once the investigation papers are ready,“ she was quoted as saying.

Jamaliah added that the Selangor Water Management Board (Luas) is finalising an investigation under Section 79(1) of the Luas Enactment 1999 where this law carries a minimum fine of RM200,000, up to a maximum of RM1 million, and a mandatory jail term not exceeding three years.

