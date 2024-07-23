PETALING JAYA: Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur, Hulu Selangor and Kuala Selangor are currently experiencing unscheduled water cuts due to the temporary suspension of water treatment plants due to an odour pollution incident at Sungai Kundang and Sungai Sembah.

Air Selangor stated that the four water treatment plants are Rantau Panjang, Sungai Selangor Phase 1 (SSP1), Sungai Selangor Phase 2 (SSP2), and Sungai Selangor Phase 3 (SSP3) .

“Air Selangor is doing our best to mitigate the impact to the consumers,” said the statement, adding that alternative assistance through water tankers have been mobilised to the affected areas by giving priority to critical premises.

For more updates and information, consumers can refer to the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and X, call the Air Selangor Contact Centre at 15300 or visit www.airselangor.com.

The full list of affected areas can be found here.