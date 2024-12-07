Senior citizen living alone found dead in house fire in Tumpat

KOTA BHARU: An elderly woman who lived alone was found dead in a house fire in Kampung Bukit, Wakaf Bharu, Tumpat at 7.30 pm, yesterday.

The victim, Halimah Awang, 85, was found by firemen in the bathroom lying on her back with burns on several parts of her body.

Wakaf Bharu Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) head Nazah Nafi said a team of 19 firemen including from Tunjong BBP rushed to the location upon receiving a call at 8.04 pm.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the fire was found to have destroyed 70 per cent of a house.

“When the fire was successfully brought under control at 8.37 pm, we found the victim lying in the bathroom,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the case was handed over to the police before being taken to Tumpat Hospital for further action.