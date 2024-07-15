PETALING JAYA: A former policewoman mired in controversy will be questioned by the police along with two other individuals linked to the cyberbullying case of a social media influencer, A. Rajeswary, also known as Esha, prior to her death.

This is after Rajeswary’s mother, Puspa P. Rajagopal, lodged a police report on Friday against two men and a woman who reportedly threatened and intimidated her.

Sentul police chief ACP Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari stated the report by Puspa at the Gombak police headquarters was referred to the initial investigation paper, according to the New Straits Times.

Ahmad confirmed that the former policewoman to be brought in for questioning has been suspended.

ALSO READ: Investigation paper on cyberbullying case involving influencer Esha to be referred to DPP tomorrow

The three individuals will be providing their statements to the police, he said.

On Friday, the victim’s mother claimed the three individuals targeted her daughter through livestream sessions during the whole week.

Not only that, Puspa also pointed out that the woman even questioned Esha’s previous police detention.

So far, the police have arrested two individuals in regards to the case.

A 35-year-old woman was arrested first in Bukit Beruntung Golf Resort, Rawang at 1.45am on July 8 while a 44-year-old man was apprehended two days later to assist in investigations.

ALSO READ: Police extend remand for second suspect involved in threatening, intimidating social media influencer