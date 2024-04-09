Senior doctors’ arrest: MOH assures full cooperation to MACC

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry (MOH) is ready to give full cooperation to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) with regard to the investigation involving three senior doctors recently detained in Penang.

In a statement today, the MOH said it had taken note of the arrest of the three doctors, who were allegedly linked to a cartel involved in falsifying Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) disability claims.

“MOH is always ready to provide full cooperation to the MACC concerning the arrest of these three doctors.

“In addition, the ministry would like to emphasise that it will not tolerate any form of power abuse by its personnel and will not hesitate to take appropriate action to ensure that public healthcare services remain at the highest standards,” the statement read.

Yesterday, MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that two senior doctors from government hospitals and a specialist doctor from a private hospital were among 32 individuals detained in Penang as part of the investigation into the alleged falsification of Perkeso disability claims.