Johor leads Malaysia with Tier 4 data centre tech and water sustainability

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor has become the first state in Malaysia to adopt Tier 4 data centre technology, incorporating advanced air cooling and wastewater recycling systems.

As of June 30, 2025, Johor Special Water (JSW) has received requests for 136 million litres of alternative water supply daily from data centres.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi announced key agreements to support water sustainability and green technology advancements.

“The Treated Effluent Supply Agreement between Indah Water Konsortium and JSW will provide treated effluent for reclaimed water production,” he said.

This initiative positions Johor as the pioneer in Malaysia to implement Tier 4 data centre technology with integrated wastewater recycling.

Onn Hafiz highlighted a second agreement involving JSW, Bridge Data Centres, and Computility Technology for reclaimed water production.

“BDC has already started producing reclaimed water at its Ulu Tiram data centre, becoming the first investor to adopt this technology,” he added.

Computility’s reclaimed water system at Setia Eco Garden is nearing completion and will be operational by December.

A third agreement with DayOne Data Centres involves raw water supply from Sungai Tebrau for cooling systems at Kempas Tech Park.

Construction for the reclaimed water supply system is progressing and is expected to be operational by November.

The Johor government aims to enhance water sustainability while promoting energy-efficient and eco-friendly data centre infrastructure. - Reuters