Jellyfish swarm forces shutdown at French nuclear plant

PARIS: A jellyfish invasion forced the shutdown of four reactors at France’s Gravelines nuclear power plant late Sunday.

Operator EDF confirmed the incident on Monday, citing clogged filter drums in the cooling water system.

The plant, located in northern France, draws cooling water from a canal connected to the North Sea.

With six units generating 900 megawatts each, Gravelines is one of France’s largest nuclear facilities.

Reactors 2, 3, and 4 stopped automatically after jellyfish blocked the pumping station filters.

Reactor 6 was taken offline shortly after as a precautionary measure.

EDF described the jellyfish swarm as “massive and unpredictable.”

The entire plant is currently non-operational, with the remaining two reactors already under scheduled maintenance.

Jellyfish are common in the North Sea, particularly during warmer summer months.

EDF assured the public that the incident posed no safety risks to personnel, facilities, or the environment.

The shutdown highlights the vulnerability of coastal power plants to marine life disruptions. - Reuters