Septuagenarian feared drowned in Kuala Sala while fishing

ALOR SETAR: A septuagenarian is feared to have drowned after falling into the river while fishing in Kuala Sala near Yan yesterday.

Yan Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief assistant fire superintendent Norhamidi Ali said the station received an emergency call about the incident at 7.31 pm and arrived at the scene approximately 12 minutes later.

“The victim, Ahmad Hashim, 71, was reported to have fallen into the river while fishing. A search operation was conducted on the water’s surface at the site where he fell, with assistance from various parties.

“The operation was temporarily halted but resumed at 9.49 this morning. As of now, the victim has not been found, and the search is still ongoing,” he said in a statement today.

The search and rescue (SAR) effort involves multiple agencies, including the Royal Malaysia Police; the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department; the Water Rescue Team (PPDA), the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), and local villagers.