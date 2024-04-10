Settle summonses to qualify for special licence transition programme - JPJ

KAJANG: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has advised the public to check and settle any outstanding summonses to qualify for the special licence transition programme, which allows B1 and B2 licence holders to upgrade to class B (high-powered motorcycles).

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said although the programme’s conditions have been relaxed, any outstanding summonses issued by JPJ or the police must be cleared first.

“Those who have held a B2 licence for 10 years or more, and are not blacklisted or have no outstanding summonses, are eligible to apply for the transition programme.

“However, if applicants find themselves ineligible despite meeting the 10-year criterion, they need to check and settle any outstanding summonses or resolve blacklist issues,” he told a press conference during the Special Vehicle Operation at Batu Lima, Jalan Bangi Lama, Kajang today.

Aedy Fadly added that eligibility checks can be made via the MyJPJ app, JPJ counters or the department’s official portal.

Also present during the operation were JPJ enforcement director Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan and Selangor JPJ director Azrin Borhan.