MetMalaysia issues continuous rain warning in three states

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of three days of continuous heavy rain expected to occur in three states, starting today.

MetMalaysia said in a statement that the adverse weather condition is forecast to hit the entire states of Kelantan and Terengganu as well as the districts of Jerantut, Maran, Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin in Pahang.

It added that a similar weather condition may occur in Sarawak, involving the districts of Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu and Mukah; Johor (Mersing and Kota Tinggi); and Sabah (Ranau, Kota Belud, Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran, Sandakan and Kudat) from Thursday (Dec 19) to Sunday (Dec 22).