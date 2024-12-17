A Brazilian man who became an overnight multimillionaire after winning a whopping R$201.9 million (RM146 million) in the South American’s country’s lottery jackpot did not live long enough to enjoy his winnings.

According to a report by Brazil’s Metropoles, the man, Antônio Lopes de Siqueira, 73, died 25 days later during a dental appointment on December 4 after winning the lottery on November 9.

His family members were reported to have claimed that Siqueira had a clean bill of health and was full of joy following the lottery win.

Siqueira from Cuiabá, Mato Grosso, was revealed to be the winner when the numbers he betted on – 13, 16, 33, 43, 46, 55 – were chosen using the lottery outlet’s random number generator.

The report also quoted the lottery shop owner stating that Siqueira was a regular customer who would stop by every week and often said in jest that he would win the lottery one day.

It is learnt that Siqueira’s lucky strike was the largest one of the year in Brazil and he was named the winner as he was the only person whose bet matched all six numbers drawn.

Brazilian police initially believed foul play wasn’t the cause of Siqueira’s death.

However, the force subsequently went ahead with further tests that were conducted to uncover the real reason.

On December 6, the Matto Grasso Official Forensic and Technical Identification Office said that an autopsy report revealed that Siqueira suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest.

According to OGlobo, Siqueira was still planning how to spend the winnings and wanted to buy a new house, but he didn’t have time to carry out his plans.

Furthermore, the police report revealed he had a history of high blood pressure and diabetes, and had been undergoing dental treatment for about a week prior to his death.

ALSO READ: Man escapes gallows, gets 35 years jail for beheading co-worker