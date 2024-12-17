MELAKA: A lorry driver pleaded not guilty at the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court here today over charges of dangerous driving and causing the deaths of two teenage boys last year.

According to the charges, S. Vinudharan, 26, was found as the driver who drove dangerously resulting in an accident and the deaths of Erwan Idris and Putra Norsyaqir Putrawirawan both aged 16 in Jalan Krubong Permai, Melaka Tengah at 9.53 pm, Dec 24, 2023.

The accused was arrested under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Amendment 1999) and if found guilty he could be jailed not less than five years and a maximum of 10 years and fined not less than RM20,000 and not more than RM50,000.

A person convicted of the offence is also disqualified from holding a licence for not less than five years while the licence is suspended from the date the charge is first read.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Hanis Aliah Ahmad Kamarulnajib proposed bail of RM16,000 but lawyer MX Koh, representing the accused, appealed for the amount to be reduced due to the fact that his client has dependents and earns RM160 per day.

Magistrate Nor Syaliati Mohd Sobri set bail at RM6,500 with one surety and set Jan 27 as the date for mention of the case and submission of documents.