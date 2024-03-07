PETALING JAYA: The Home Ministry seized sex toys and prohibited items worth RM1.2 million during a two-week operation covering 1,759 premises across Malaysia starting June 1.

The ministry’s enforcement and control division secretary, Nik Yusaimi Yussof, reported that 15,602 sex toys worth RM540,000 were seized. These items are believed to have been imported from China and Japan.

According to New Straits Times, the seizures occurred in Penang, Selangor, Johor, and Kedah and led to 119 investigation papers being opened and the arrest of 51 individuals, including 47 local men, three women, and one foreign man.

“The sale and distribution of these items have been on the rise online. They are even being openly sold at business premises,“ he was quoted as saying.

One location in Telok Panglima Garang, Selangor, was identified as a repeat offender, having previously received a RM5,000 compound for selling sex toys.

In addition to sex toys, the ministry confiscated over 4,000 publications, including books and magazines deemed to violate the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984.

Three printing premises in Seri Kembangan and Klang were also temporarily closed for suspected unlicensed operation with printing machines worth approximately RM600,000 seized.

“Premises that own any machinery capable of printing over a thousand impressions an hour must apply and own a licence,“ he added.

Anyone with information on similar activities are encouraged to contact the ministry at 03-8000 8000 or 03-8889 3145, or email aduanpk@moha.gov.my.