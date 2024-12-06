Sexagenarian held over cheating case

BALIK PULAU: Police have detained a 63-year-old local man on suspicion of being involved in a cheating case, resulting in the victim losing RM120,000.

Barat Daya district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said the man was nabbed yesterday by a team from the Commercial Crime Investigation Division.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident occurred in the Queensbay area, where the victim handed over RM120,000 in cash to the man for a project investment offer.

“However, it was later discovered that the project did not exist. The victim reported the incident to the police and the man has been remanded for further investigation,” he told Bernama today.

In a separate case, Kamarul Rizal said police arrested two men, aged 25 and 30, for engaging in fraudulent activities related to non-existent Al-Quran endowment collections, using a company’s name.

He said the duo was arrested yesterday following a police report lodged in the Sungai Korok area.

“Among the items seized were mobile phones, vests with the company’s name, name cards, name stamps, lists of Al-Quran buyers, receipt books and information books. We are conducting further investigations into the case,” he said.

Both cases are being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.