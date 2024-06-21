Sg Bakap by-election: EC holds simulation at candidate nomination centre

NIBONG TEBAL: With less than 24 hours before the candidate nomination day for the Sungai Bakap state by-election, a Bernama observation found that the Election Commission (EC) is actively making final preparations.

Besides various notices pasted in every corner of the hall for the attention of the public and political party supporters, a simulation session of the candidate nomination process was also conducted as part of the final preparation activities of EC staff at the nomination centre.

Returning Officer Khairulnizam Hashim said preparations are now in the final stage and his party is fully prepared to handle the candidate nomination process tomorrow which will take place at the Jawi Multipurpose Hall, Taman Desa Jawi here.

“God willing, all the (election) officers are fully prepared to handle the candidate nomination process tomorrow,“ he told Bernama here today.

Among the preparations carried out are arranging the positions of potential candidates, proposers and officials in the hall according to the prescribed procedure as well as the review process of forms, documents and insolvency status that will be handed over to the Returning Officer.

Khairulnizam said a total of 552 EC officers were involved and assisted by 794 members of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) who would ensure security and smooth running throughout the by-election.

At the same time, he advised potential candidates as well as proposers and supporters to arrive early for fear of congestion in the area outside the hall.

Khairulnizam also reminded potential candidates to ensure that all the necessary procedures and documents are complete to avoid any problems during the process of submitting the nomination form.

“I also want to remind the supporters who are present tomorrow to follow the rules that have been set to ensure a smooth candidate nomination process,“ he said.

Asked about the weather forecast that it is expected to rain tomorrow morning, he said that his party has prepared several additional tents to ensure that the nomination process runs smoothly.

The nomination centre will open from 9 am and close an hour later.

The Sungai Bakap state by-election was held following the death of its incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff on May 24 due to inflammation in the stomach and the EC has set the polling day for the constituency’s by-election on July 6, while the early voting on July 2.