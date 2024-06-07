Sg Bakap by-election: first-time voters excited to vote

NIBONG TEBAL: The excitement showed on the faces of the first-time voters in the Sungai Bakap state by-election who went to the polls today.

A Bernama survey at the polling centre at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Boon Beng, in Bandar Tasek Mutiara, Simpang Ampat here, found that they made up most of the early comers.

Form Six student Siti Nur Azwani Azman, 19, said she was ready by 7 am to come to the polling centre.

“I’m excited because this is my first time voting. I have been waiting since the announcement of the Sungai Bakap by-election for this day.

“As a young voter, I hope that the elected candidate will be able to fulfil the responsibilities entrusted to him by the people of Sungai Bakap,“ said the girl.

Meanwhile, friends Danial Afham Mohd Rizuan and Mohd Alif Iqbal Mohd Sopain, both 19 years old, went together on a motorcycle to the polling centre this morning.

Danial Afham said it is the responsibility of all Malaysians, especially young people like him to go out to vote.

He said he was nervous at first and was relieved that the process went smoothly while thanking the Election Commission (SPR) workers who helped facilitate the polling process.

“I came to the polls today because it is my responsibility to vote. It would be a huge loss if I don’t. It’s my first time voting and I hope whoever is elected will be able to perform well.

“I hope he will also look into the problem of potholes in roads because they are dangerous for motorcyclists like me,“ he added.

Mohd Alif Iqbal said he and Danial Afham had planned to come together to the polling centre as their other friends were voting in other locations.

“My father told me to come (to vote) because it is important for the country’s future. Hopefully, the elected candidate will be able to (do) a good job,“ he said.

A total of 39,279 voters, including 57 members of the police force, are eligible to vote today.

The Sungai Bakap state by-election is a straight fight between Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Dr Joohari Ariffin and Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate, Nibong Tebal PAS vice-chief Abidin Ismail.

It is held following the death of incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff due to stomach inflammation last May 24.

In the Penang State Election last August, Nor Zamri, who was also Nibong Tebal PAS chief, defeated PH candidate Nurhidayah Che Rose with a majority of 1,563 votes.