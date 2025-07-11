Sabalenka slams Anisimova’s behaviour after Wimbledon upset

ARYNA SABALENKA did not hold back in her criticism of Amanda Anisimova’s conduct during their tense Wimbledon semi-final clash. The world number one suffered a surprising 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 loss to the 13th-seeded American, ending her hopes of a first All England Club final.

Sabalenka, visibly frustrated, pointed to two incidents that soured the match for her. She accused Anisimova of celebrating prematurely after winning a point, saying, “I was just trying to chase the ball. She was already celebrating it. I mean, that’s a bit too early.” The Belarusian also took issue with Anisimova’s failure to apologise after a lucky net cord went her way, remarking, “You don’t want to say sorry?”

Despite her irritation, Sabalenka admitted the American’s behaviour fuelled her comeback in the second set. “I was grateful that she actually said that because it actually helped me to keep fighting,“ she said. However, she rued not channelling that anger effectively in the decisive third set.

The match marked a contrast to Sabalenka’s vow to avoid a repeat of her emotional French Open press conference. She had promised composure, stating, “You’re not going to see the Roland Garros press conference.” Yet, while she praised Anisimova’s bravery, her post-match comments still carried an edge.

Sabalenka insisted she had learned from past outbursts, saying, “I just don’t want to face that hate again.” Still, she couldn’t resist a playful jab at reporters, teasing, “Ha, ha, ha, you didn’t get anything,“ before sticking out her tongue. - AFP