Ben Healy wins Tour de France stage 6 in solo break

IRELAND’S Ben Healy secured a stunning solo victory in stage six of the Tour de France, breaking away from a nine-man group to claim his first career stage win. Meanwhile, Mathieu van der Poel reclaimed the yellow jersey by a single second, overtaking overnight leader Tadej Pogacar.

The 24-year-old Healy, riding for EF Education-EasyPost, became the first Irish stage winner since Sam Bennett in 2020. “That was so enjoyable,“ Healy said. “Once we got away, I discussed with the team car and chose an unlikely place to attack.” His bold move on a flat section, 32km from the finish, left his rivals unable to respond.

Van der Poel, now leading the general classification, hinted at his ambitions for stage seven to Mur de Bretagne, where he first wore yellow in 2021. “It would be a great finale to a great week,“ he said. “Just wearing the yellow again is special.”

Behind the leaders, Belgian Remco Evenepoel sits third at 49 seconds, while Frenchman Kevin Vauquelin, riding on home roads, finished fourth overall. Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard remains fifth, 1:14 behind.

The stage was marked by intense racing in soaring temperatures, with the peloton averaging 47km/h in the first three hours. Healy’s tactical brilliance ensured his victory, while Van der Poel conserved energy for Friday’s crucial climb.

American Quinn Simmons took second, with Michael Storer securing Team Tudor’s first Tour podium in third. The race now heads west to Brittany, with the Mur-de-Bretagne awaiting on stage seven. - AFP