Amanda Anisimova silences doubters with Wimbledon final run

AMANDA ANISIMOVA has silenced her doubters by reaching the Wimbledon final, just two years after taking a mental health break that many warned could end her career. The 23-year-old American, seeded 13th, defeated world number one Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in a thrilling semi-final on Centre Court.

Anisimova will now face five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek in Saturday’s final. This marks a remarkable comeback for the former teen prodigy, who stepped away from tennis in 2023 due to depression caused by the pressures of early success.

“I think it’s different for everyone. I think it goes to show that it is possible,“ Anisimova said. “When I took my break, a lot of people told me that you would never make it to the top again if you take so much time away from the game.”

Her journey back has been far from easy. After returning last year, she fell outside the top 400 but steadily rebuilt her form, winning the Qatar Open in February and reaching the Queen’s Club final in June. Now, she is set to break into the WTA top 10 for the first time.

Anisimova is only the second player in the Open era to reach a Grand Slam final after failing to qualify the previous year. “It’s incredibly special,“ she said. “For it to happen here is still a little bit unbelievable to me.”

She has never faced Swiatek professionally but recalls their junior days, including a loss in the Junior Fed Cup finals. “Iga is such an unbelievable player. She’s also been an inspiration to me,“ Anisimova said. “Getting to compete against her again is going to be super special.” - AFP