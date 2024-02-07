Sg Bakap polls: BN-PH coordinated campaign gives Joohari the edge - Zambry

KEPALA BATAS: The coordinated efforts and comprehensive campaign by Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) provide a strong prospect for the Unity government candidate, Dr Joohari Ariffin, to win the Sungai Bakap state by-election on Saturday.

BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said as the campaign enters its final week, the BN-PH machinery has been actively engaging voters throughout the Sungai Bakap constituency to bolster support for the PH candidate.

“PH and BN each have their own experience, strategies and tactics, and when combined, we are confident it will yield positive results for Cikgu Joo (Joohari),” he told reporters after officiating the Advanced Medical and Dental Institute (IPPT) at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) as a BrachyAcademy Centre of Excellence here today.

Zambry, who is BN’s election director for the by-election, said the BN campaign has not resorted to arrogance, spreading hatred or slandering opponents throughout the campaign.

“Instead, we have used the campaign to explain to the public why they should vote for the Government’s candidate. I am confident that the voters in Sungai Bakap are mature and will choose the best candidate, Cikgu Joo, who is a local and possesses the necessary qualities,” he said.

The by-election is a straight fight between Joohari and Perikatan Nasional candidate Abidin Ismail.

The seat fell vacant following the death of its assemblyman Nor Zamri Latiff on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.