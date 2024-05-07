Sg Bakap polls: Cikgu Joohari’s background can win young voters’ hearts - Adam Adli

NIBONG TEBAL: Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Dr Joohari Ariffin’s background as an educator can win the hearts of young voters in the Sungai Bakap state by-election this Saturday, said PH Angkatan Muda deputy chief Adam Adli Abd Halim.

He said that that Joohari, 60, fondly known as Cikgu Joohari, does not need to pretend to be young, as he inherently knows how to approach the younger generation based on his extensive experience as a teacher and director at the Northern Branch of Aminuddin Baki Institute.

“In fact, they also regard him as a highly respected figure, and this is the advantage that Cikgu Joohari has, being very close to the youth,“ he said when met by reporters at the ‘Kayuhan Komuniti Sihat’ programme at Dewan MPKK Sungai Kechil here tonight.

In line with this, Adam Adli, who is also Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, hopes that the remaining campaign period will be fully utilised to intensify efforts to present Joohari as the most suitable candidate to lead all communities, including the youth.

Adam Adli also acknowledged that it is not easy to approach the youth during this election campaign.

“Approaching them through their interests is one thing, convincing them that we can be the answer or solution to their questions and challenges, especially in terms of economy, job opportunities, education and so on, is another matter,“ he said.

The by-election is a straight fight between Joohari and Nibong Tebal PAS vice-chief Abidin Ismail.

The seat fell vacant following the death of incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff of PAS on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.