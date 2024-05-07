Sg Bakap polls: Don’t wait until the last minute to cast ballots, voters told

NIBONG TEBAL: Registered voters for the Sungai Bakap state by-election are advised not to wait until the last minute to cast their ballots tomorrow, and are encouraged to follow the recommended voting times via the MySPR Semak application.

Election Commission (EC) secretary, Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak, said that voters could still cast their ballots at any convenient time between 8 am and 6 pm, or according to the polling centre’s gazetted hours.

“Voters are also reminded to bring their identification cards and voting information records, and show them to the first polling clerk (KP1) at the respective channels, to facilitate the voting process.

“Voters are advised not to hand over their identification cards to anyone except the election officials on duty,“ he said in a statement today.

He reminded employers to give their employees reasonable time off to vote, as provided under the Election Offences Act 1954.

Preliminary checks of voting information, such as polling centre, polling stream and number, can be done at https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my or by calling the hotline at 03-8892 7218 or through the MySPR Semak application.

Additionally, Ikmalrudin said that the use of mobile phones in the voting channel is prohibited. Voters, candidates, and election workers who wish to enter the polling centres are also prohibited from wearing shirts, hats, face masks, or carrying materials that display the name, symbol, or picture of political parties or candidates, or any campaign material that may display or suggest any campaign tagline, slogan, or emblem.

“Failure to comply with these provisions may result in voters being barred from entering the polling centre by election officials,” he said.

He also reminded all contesting parties that the campaign period will end at 11.59 tonight. After that, all parties must stop any form of campaign activities, including appealing for votes outside the polling station, or on social media channels, such as Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and others.

“All contesting parties or candidates are prohibited from opening, constructing, or maintaining booths on polling day, as this is an offence under the Election Offences Act 1954,” he said.

Nine polling centres, with 65 polling streams, will be opened tomorrow for voting purposes, involving 39,151 registered voters. The EC has assigned 552 workers to ensure the voting process runs smoothly.

The Sungai Bakap state assembly by-election is a straight clash between Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate, Dr Joohari Ariffin, and Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate, Abidin Ismail, which is being held following the death of the incumbent, Nor Zamri Latiff, on May 24, due to stomach inflammation.