Sg Bakap polls: Penang cops identify hotspots

GEORGE TOWN: Police have identified several hotspot locations around the Sungai Bakap state constituency ahead of the July 6 by-election.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said, however, voters or residents in the area need not worry as they have taken all measures, including being at the highest level of readiness, to face the by-election.

“Police are at the highest level of preparedness for the Sungai Bakap state by-election and, so far, we have also identified several hotspots as well as other areas that may be hotspots,” he told a media conference at the Penang Police Headquarters here today.

He said 1,000 officers and personnel from the Penang police contingent will be on duty throughout the Sungai Bakap poll period, namely from the June 22 nomination day until the July 6 polling day, to ensure the democratic process runs smoothly.

“So far, police in Penang will use the existing resources (of officers and personnel from the Penang contingent) to be placed on duty throughout the Sungai Bakap by-election period. But, if there is an urgent need, we will seek help from other states,” he said.

The Election Commission has set July 6 for polling for the Sungai Bakap by-election, with June 22 as the nomination day and July 2 for early voting.

The Sungai Bakap state seat fell vacant following the death of its incumbent Nor Zamri from PAS on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.