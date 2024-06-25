Sg Bakap polls: Penang police issue 17 permits for campaigning

NIBONG TEBAL: Penang Police have issued 17 ceramah permits for the Sungai Bakap state by-election campaign, which enters its fourth day today.

Penang Police spokesperson for the Sungai Bakap by-election, SAC W. Puspanathan, said that 10 permits were issued to Pakatan Harapan (PH) and the remaining to Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“So far, no permit applications have been rejected by the police. Contesting parties just need to apply for permits as early as possible to facilitate approval,” he told a press conference at the Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) District Police Headquarters here today.

He also said that the police have yet to receive any report or complaint regarding election-related offences so far.

“This shows the maturity and respect among politicians and their supporters in this by-election. We hope this will continue until the end of the campaign period. We also warn against any provocation,” he said.

The Sungai Bakap state by-election on July 6 sees a straight fight between PH candidate Dr Joohari Ariffin and PN candidate Abidin Ismail. It is being held following the death of the incumbent, Nor Zamri Latiff, on May 24.