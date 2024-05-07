Sg Bakap polls: PH must intensify efforts to woo fence-sitters to win - Rafizi

NIBONG TEBAL: The Unity Government machinery needs to intensify its efforts to woo fence-sitters as the campaign enters its final day if it wants Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate to win the Sungai Bakap by-election tomorrow, said Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) deputy president Rafizi Ramli.

He noted that the votes of this group will be decisive for the victory of the candidate and could potentially lead to a change of government.

“Please remember, our fate is determined by fence-sitters, and they are the largest group in any election. It is up to them.

“We have to convey (the message) to the fence-sitters because emotions never bring food to the table. Emotions do not solve water issues, infrastructure issues, do not open more universities for our children and only benefit politicians who are representatives of the people,” he said at the Ceramah Perpaduan at Sungai Bakap Perdana 1 last night.

Also present were Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, UMNO Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, and PH candidate for the by-election Dr. Joohari Ariffin.

Joohari is being challenged by Nibong Tebal PAS deputy chief Abidin Ismail, representing Perikatan Nasional (PN), in a straight fight in the by-election, which is being held following the death of incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.

In the Penang State Election in August last year, Nor Zamri won the Sungai Bakap state seat, which has been a PKR stronghold since 2008, defeating PH candidate Nurhidayah Che Ros with a majority of 1,563 votes.