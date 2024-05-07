Sg Bakap polls: Roads around Dewan Serbaguna closed from Today until Sunday

NIBONG TEBAL: Several roads around Dewan Serbaguna Jawi, Taman Desa Jawi here will be closed from 5 pm today until 3 pm on Sunday for the Sungai Bakap by-election on Saturday.

Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) police chief Supt Chong Boo Khim said the affected roads include Jalan Serindit, the slip road to the SPS district police headquarters and the slip road heading to the Public Works Department.

“The public is advised to plan their travel carefully, identify the closed routes and use alternative roads to avoid traffic congestion,” he said in a statement tonight.

He advised those heading to Dewan Serbaguna Jawi not to park their vehicles in prohibited areas such as residential zones, which could obstruct traffic flow and cause road congestion.

Chong also urged the public to comply with instructions from all enforcement agencies to ensure a smooth voting process on polling day.

The by-election is a straight fight between Joohari and Nibong Tebal PAS vice-chief Abidin Ismail representing Perikatan Nasional (PN).