Sg Bakap polls: Supporters should avoid offensive comments on social media - Fahmi

NIBONG TEBAL: Supporters of the two candidates in the Sungai Bakap state by-election have been reminded to be courteous and behave well on social media, especially during live streamlining, throughout the campaign period starting today.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said this is to prevent supporters of any political party from making offensive comments and breaking the law, including touching on sensitive 3R (race, religion and royalty) issues.

“We are concerned that people might use fake accounts to try and stir up trouble or make inappropriate statements.

“Many assume that if they comment on, for example, Facebook Live or TikTok Live, there are no consequences, but that’s not true. We want to inform you that monitoring is ongoing. If any party or supporter from any side misuses this platform, MCMC (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission) will take action,” he said.

He was met by reporters while giving support to the Unity Government candidate, Dr Joohari Ariffin, during the nomination process for the Sungai Bakap by-election here today.

Fahmi also said MCMC will communicate with the Election Commission (EC) to ensure good internet coverage throughout polling day on July 6 to facilitate media reporting.

He said this following complaints from several media practitioners about internet problems at the nomination centre at the Jawi Multipurpose Hall, Taman Desa Jawi here this morning.

Meanwhile, Fahmi, who is also the Pakatan Harapan (PH) communications director, denied allegations by Manjoi state assemblyman Mohd Hafez Sabri that PH is using government machinery for the by-election.

“This is a baseless accusation because the by-election period has just begun with the conclusion of the nomination process a short while ago. The Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) has instructed that ministers and state government parties must be careful and vigilant, and not misuse government machinery for campaigning,” he said.

The Sungai Bakap by-election is a straight fight between Joohari of PH and Perikatan Nasional candidate Abidin Ismail.

The seat fell vacant after its representative, Nor Zamri Latiff of PAS, died on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.