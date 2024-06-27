Sg Bakap polls: UMNO machinery doing well in campaign - Ahmad

NIBONG TEBAL: The UMNO machinery deployed to assist the campaign of the Unity Government candidate for the Sungai Bakap state by-election has been functioning well, said UMNO supreme council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

He said this is proven by the dedication of the machinery from the adopted divisions and states in performing the assigned tasks in their designated areas.

“The adopted states of Perlis, Kedah and Perak have many members who have come down (to Sungai Bakap) and are staying in rented houses. I consider this the usual SOP (standard operating procedure) for any by-election ... the dedication of the UMNO-BN (Barisan Nasional) machinery is very evident.

“The adopted divisions and states at the polling district centre I visited earlier are functioning, and I hope they continue to function well,” he told reporters after checking on the progress of the Jalan Bukit Panchor connecting project here today.

When asked about the campaigns of the two candidates, Dr Joohari Ariffin of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Abidin Ismail of Perikatan Nasional (PN), Ahmad said both are working hard because one side is trying to recapture the seat and the other side is defending it.

“I would like to reiterate that there is no benefit in giving the opposition the responsibility to solve issues, for example, today’s issue of heavy vehicles passing through residential areas affecting the safety, lives and health of residents.

“The central government is solving this, and the state government is helping to ensure this project is implemented for the benefit of the people.

“That’s an example of how being aligned with the government can yield various benefits. But who is behind Abang Abidin (PN candidate) who has the power to help the people?” said Ahmad, who is also the Sungai Bakap by-election war room secretariat head.

Joohari and Abidin are involved in a straight fight in the July 6 by-election, which was called following the death of assemblyman Nor Zamri Latiff from PAS on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.